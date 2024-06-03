Doctor goes missing, abduction by Maoists feared

MALKANGIRI: Suspected Maoists reportedly kidnapped a young doctor of Kalimela community health centre (CHC) from his government quarters in Malkangiri district on Sunday night.

Whereabouts of the 29-year-old doctor, Amlan Bhoi, continue to remain a mystery even though 20 hours have passed since his alleged abduction.

Reportedly, police have seized a poster put up by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the wall of Bhoi’s quarters on the premises of Kalimela CHC. The doctor’s mobile phone and motorcycle have been recovered from his residence.

Speaking to TNIE, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Malkangiri Prafulla Kumar Nanda informed that after finishing his duty in the CHC, Bhoi returned to his quarters at around 10 pm on Sunday. However, he was found missing from his residence the next morning.

Nanda said a woman patient, Lachi Khurami (37) of Konta village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, was received dead at Kalimela CHC on Friday. Bhoi asked the persons accompanying the deceased to conduct postmortem of the body as per the rule. However, Khurami’s relative objected and had a heated exchange with the doctor. Subsequently, Bhoi informed the local police and the postmortem was conducted on Sunday.

The CDMO further informed that the Maoist poster found from Bhoi’s quarters said the doctor was not guilty of any wrongdoing. However, it raised various demands like transfer of all the old staff of Kalimela CHC and posting of specialists in the hospital.

Sources said it is believed that this incident might be linked to the doctor’s disappearance as Sukma is a Maoist-infested district.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Malkangiri Sachin Patel denied any role of Maoists in Bhoi’s disappearance. “We suspect miscreants might have abducted the doctor either late in the night or during the wee hours. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. The investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the doctor,” the SDPO added.

A native of Kandhamal district, Bhoi was appointed as a doctor in Kalimela CHC in January this year.