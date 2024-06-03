Khan Academy programme in 4,000 govt high schools in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has planned to roll out the Khan Academy mathematics programme for students of Class IX and X in around 4,000 government high schools from the 2024-25 academic session.

It had roped in Delhi-based Khan Academy, a popular online education platform last year to promote mathematics and science education across the government Odia medium high schools. Sources said stress was laid on promoting mathematics and science education as these two subjects are considered important in all competitive exams. This will help Odia medium students prepare well for such exams both at the state and national level.

The Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan of the School and Mass Education department has formed state resource groups involving over 50 mathematics teachers from different districts who will impart training in the mathematics programme, sources added. After the training, the state resource groups will facilitate block-level training programme of teachers for the 4,000 schools identified for implementation of the mathematics programme.