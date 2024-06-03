Odisha: Be proficient sea warriors, CDS General Anil Chauhan tells agniveers

BHUBANESWAR : Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan exhorted the Agniveers undergoing training at INS Chilka to focus on training and become technologically proficient sea warriors.

Chauhan said the implementation of the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation building by providing skilled, disciplined and motivated youth.

“Agniveers are defenders of the nation’s sovereignty. Despite the challenges, they will find their journey immensely rewarding and their each step will lead to their personal growth and deep sense of pride in serving the nation,” he said during a recent visit to INS Chilka, the premier ab-initio training establishment of the Indian Navy.

The CDS was briefed on the pivotal role played by INS Chilka in shaping future sea warriors of the navy. An overview of Agniveer training activities and analysis of the batches trained so far at Chilka was presented.

He later took a short tour of the training infrastructure and interacted with the Agniveers. He complimented the training faculty for imparting high standards of training and shaping the next generation of sea warriors.