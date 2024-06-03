Odisha: CT scan machine defunct at AHPGIC

CUTTACK: The sole CT scan machine of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) has been lying defunct for the last four days, causing major inconvenience to patients.

Due to the defunct CT scan machine which has developed glitches since Thursday, patients are forced to wait for long hours in front of the Regional Diagnostic Centre of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) with prescriptions to get their tests done.

“We are waiting in queues with our patients for CT scan in SCB MCH as the only machine at AHPGIC has become defunct. The authorities should repair the machine immediately,” said some aggrieved attendants.

The premier government-run cancer hospital of the state witnesses a footfall of 800 to 1,000 patients daily not only from across Odisha but also from neighbouring states. More than 100 patients visiting the hospital require CT scan for diagnosis and treatment.

AHPGIC director Dr Deepak Rautray said the defunct CT scan machine is being repaired. It would take one week for restoration of the machine.

“We are also performing CT scan of patients through Positron Emission Tomography and X-ray Computed Tomography machine installed at AHPGIC,” Rautray added.