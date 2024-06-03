Odisha: Jual Oram’s agitation for deceased RSP staffer’s family continues

ROURKELA: Outgoing Sundargarh MP Jual Oram continued his agitation in front of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) for the family of an RSP staff who fell ill and died on May 30.

The body of Budhia Kisan (48), who worked as a senior land jemadar or land guard in the Town Services department of RSP has been kept at the mortuary of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) as his family refused to accept it demanding a job on compassionate ground.

Sources said Kisan was admitted to IGH on the day of the incident at around 8.26 am and died subsequently. On being approached by Kisan’s family, Jual on Saturday joined the agitation stating their demand was legitimate and RSP needs to pay heed to it.

RSP authorities said when Kisan was admitted to the IGH, his wife stated he suddenly fell ill at home and brought to the hospital. They said after Kisan’s death, his family tried to invoke the provision of ‘Medical Invalidity’ (MI) which allows transfer of employment benefit to any suitable family member if applied by a living employee. They said the MI option was not applicable after Kisan’s death, adding the family later tried to avail the option of Injury On Duty (IOD) as per which if an employee dies one hour before or after duty in an accident, then his/her family may be entitled for compassionate employment.

They said since there is confusion over the circumstances that led to Kisan’s death, a committee has been formed to look into the matter and appropriate decision would be taken after final inquiry report is received. The RSP staff said the immediate reason for Kisan’s death has been attributed to Cerebrovascular Accident - Intracerebral Haemorrhage or brain stroke. They said Kisan had 12 years of service left and even if the family is denied compassionate employment, RSP as per guidelines has offered the family remuneration of over Rs 50,000 per month, retention of quarter for the remaining service period and retirement benefits of around Rs 25 lakh.