Odisha registers another six suspected sunstroke deaths

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported six more suspected sunstroke deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, 147 cases of alleged sunstroke deaths have been reported in the state between March 1 and June 2. Of these, 30 people died due to sunstroke. In 20 cases, sunstroke has been ruled out. At least 97 cases are pending inquiry at the district level.

The met office has cautioned people to remain careful as heatwave condition is expected to prevail in parts of the state for next two days. Heatwave condition is likely to prevail in Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, people received a slight respite from the sweltering heat as some places in the state witnessed rains in the last 24 hours. Cuttack recorded 91 mm rainfall, Talcher 67 mm, Jagatsinghpur 65.4 mm and Bhubaneswar 63.1 mm during the period.

Meanwhile, the met office said conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Maharashtra, Goa, south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha and some more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next four to five days.