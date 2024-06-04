Odisha: The day of reckoning

Scenario-III

BJP falls short of forming govt

A scenario discussed widely in the state where BJP winning 50-60 seats and BJD is able to form the government with a simple majority or falling short of a few seats that requires the support of either Congress or the saffron party. With a simple majority, many believe that the BJD government may not last long if BJP returns to power at the Centre with robust numbers. Given the past record of the Modi government and what it has done in several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, a BJD government with less than 80 seats will find itself on slippery ground. If Pandian will be at the helm of the BJD government, there is a belief that it will not take much hard work for the BJP to deploy its machinery and topple the government.

Scenario-IV

Hung Assembly

With one of the exit polls predicting that the BJP will surge by securing a vote share of 42 per cent and BJD may come down to the same level by losing 3 per cent votes, it will be Catch-22 situation for the two rivals. The BJD will have to make a choice between the devil and the deep sea if it wants to form a government for the record sixth time. The BJP has always been a naturally ally for the BJD but it has already spoiled the game during the alliance talks before this election. As the BJD reportedly bargained for a government with outside support from BJP, the saffron party may not like to join the government. The BJD has the option of inviting the Congress to join provided the latter garners the required numbers to keep the government afloat. However, it is also unlikely that Naveen Patnaik will want to discontinue his ‘friendly relationship’ with PM Modi.