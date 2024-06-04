Odisha witnessed a dip in foreign tourists last year

Secretary of Hotel Association of Puri Raj Kishore Patra said while Puri has witnessed a five per cent rise in domestic tourist arrivals post-Covid pandemic, that of foreign tourists has only been dipping. “Compared to 2022, only 1 per cent of foreign travellers have stayed in Puri in the last tourism season,” he said.

Usually, such travellers stay in either Bhubaneswar or Puri and travel to Konark, Chilika and tribal districts in southern Odisha, with their days of stay ranging between three and 15.

Admitting to the poor international tourist footfall, chairman of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha JK Mohanty explains the reasons. “One of the factors is that there has been no aggressive marketing of state’s tourism in many countries after the Centre closed down all its tourism offices and assigned the embassies to promote tourism two years back. Embassies do not have trained manpower to do the job,” he said. Although the state has direct air connectivity with Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok and now Malaysia, the out-bound tourism to Dubai and South East Asian countries has increased but not vice-versa. “There aren’t enough road shows happening in these countries. There is a need for continuous marketing of Odisha’s tourism products in these countries to bring in travellers,” he added.