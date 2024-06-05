BJP candidates sweep most of Mayurbhanj Assembly constituencies

BARIPADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave and the BJP’s magic number worked well in Mayurbhanj district as the 2024 election results reflected on Tuesday. The voters who wanted to change the BJD government and see the BJP form government in Odisha, supported saffron party in nine constituencies of the district and also for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.
As per report till 9 pm, the Jashipur constituency which is reserved for ST went to BJP with Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia winning the seat. He got 85,384 votes as against his rival BJD candidate Chakradhar Hembram who got 50,717 votes. Khuntia won by a margin of 34667 votes. In 2019, Khuntia got at least 58,708 votes and his then BJD rival Golakbihari Naik secured 50,156 votes.
“The last five years of work with and for the people of the constituency along with implementation of central funds and schemes for the economic development of tribals and forest dwellers were reasons why voters trusted me. I reached as many people as possible in the last five years,” he said.
Padma Charan Haiburu, the BJP candidate for Karanjia won by securing 65,357 votes against from his rival BJD candidate Basanti Hembram who got 35,858 votes. Haiburu won by a margin of 29, 499 votes.
Speaking to mediapersons, Haiburu stated that he joined BJP being inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My success in the electoral race was only because I tried to solve as many issues of people and took it all to the district administration for a solution,” he said. He assured to fulfil the unfulfilled works which are pending since 2000 when he was a legislator in the constituency as an Independent and later supported BJP.
Meanwhile BJP candidate Sanjali Murmu won the Bangiriposi seat by securing 87,801 votes against BJD candidate Ranjita Marandi, wife former School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi. Sanjali won by a margin of 34,476 votes. In last election 2019, Sudam Marndi had won from the constituency.
“I was going with my father to different places in my constituency. His tricks of the trade and political experience helped me to contest in the election and become successful,” said Sanjali.
In Udala constituency at least 66,401 votes went to BJP candidate Bhaskar Madhei who won and defeated his rival BJD candidate Srinath Soren who secured 59,884 votes. Madhei won in the race by a margin of 6517 votes.
Madhei said his efforts to root out corruption of the BJD government in the last five years helped him to win the race. Sanatan Bijuli the BJP candidate for Badasahi constituency in Mayurbhanj district also won by defeating BJD’s Anasuya Patra by a margin of 37,387 votes. He scored 83,276 and his rival Anasuya scored 45889 votes.