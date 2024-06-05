BJP candidates sweep most of Mayurbhanj Assembly constituencies

BARIPADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave and the BJP’s magic number worked well in Mayurbhanj district as the 2024 election results reflected on Tuesday. The voters who wanted to change the BJD government and see the BJP form government in Odisha, supported saffron party in nine constituencies of the district and also for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

As per report till 9 pm, the Jashipur constituency which is reserved for ST went to BJP with Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia winning the seat. He got 85,384 votes as against his rival BJD candidate Chakradhar Hembram who got 50,717 votes. Khuntia won by a margin of 34667 votes. In 2019, Khuntia got at least 58,708 votes and his then BJD rival Golakbihari Naik secured 50,156 votes.

“The last five years of work with and for the people of the constituency along with implementation of central funds and schemes for the economic development of tribals and forest dwellers were reasons why voters trusted me. I reached as many people as possible in the last five years,” he said.

Padma Charan Haiburu, the BJP candidate for Karanjia won by securing 65,357 votes against from his rival BJD candidate Basanti Hembram who got 35,858 votes. Haiburu won by a margin of 29, 499 votes.