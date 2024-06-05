BJP wins seven of nine seats in undivided Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: The BJP won seven out of nine Assembly seats in undivided Dhenkanal district.

BJD which had won all the nine seats in 2014 and 2019 managed to win only Talcher and Athmallick this time. In Kamakhyanagar, BJP’s Shatrughna Jena defeated BJD candidate and former minister Prafulla Mallick by over 4,000 votes. Similarly, BJP’s Bibhuti Pradhan trounced BJD’s Nrusingha Sahu in Parjang. In Hindol, BJP’s Simarani Nayak defeated BJD’s Mahesh Sahu by over 11,000 votes. BJP’s Krushna Chandra Patra defeated BJD’s Sudhir Kumar Samal by a margin of 20,439 votes to win Dhenkanal Assembly seat.

In Angul, BJP’s Pratap Pradhan defeated BJD’s Sanjukta Singh by over 17,000 votes. In Chhendipada and Pallahara, BJP’s Agasti Behera and Ashok Mohanty defeated BJD Sushanta Behera & Mukesh Pal respectively. BJD’s Brajakishor Pradhan and Nalini Pradhan won Talcher and Athmallick.