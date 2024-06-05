How BJP outsmarted BJD and conquered the state of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: From zero Lok Sabha seats in 2009 to 20 in 2024, the BJP has clinched a historic win in the general elections in Odisha, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

The BJP, which had won only one Lok Sabha seat in 2014, emerged victorious in eight seats in 2019 due to a strong saffron wave. Its vote share also went up from 16.9 per cent in 2009 to 45 per cent in this election. Prior to 2009, BJP was an ally of BJD.

The Modi wave was supreme among the multi-faceted factors that contributed to BJP’s unprecedented success in the state. The party’s meticulous campaign strategy, booth management and continuous harping on BJD’s weakness (‘Odia Asmita’) played a pivotal role in its victory. The saffron party strategically focused on grassroots-level mobilisation, leveraging the extensive network of its cadres and affiliated organisations. It also effectively utilised social media platforms to disseminate its message, connect with voters and counter opposition narratives, thereby widening its outreach and influence.

The general elections were also marked by a palpable anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJD, which had been in power for the last five terms. Discontentment over governance issues such as unemployment, corruption, agrarian distress and inadequate infrastructure created fertile ground for BJP to capitalise on disillusioned voters seeking change.

“The BJP leadership sensed the mood of voters after the alliance talks failed. The party deployed a team of leaders to move around the state and craft a targeted campaign addressing specific concerns and aspirations of different segments of the population. It was put in place and worked as expected,” said a party insider.