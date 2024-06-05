Is Pandian factor responsible for BJD debacle in Odisha?

BHUBANESWAR: As the stint of Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister of Odisha is all set to come to an end on June 10 when a BJP government will take over in the state for the first time, the question is what went wrong for the regional outfit this time which resulted in such a massive defeat in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Besides the anti-incumbency factor which played a major role, there were several other reasons that ensured the BJD’s capitulation in such a manner that its LS tally was down to one seat from 12 and it is likely to lose more than 60 Assembly seats.

Now that the BJD has lost power, sources in the party have started attributing the loss to chief election strategist and star campaigner VK Pandian. The bureaucrat-turned-politician, a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was the only leader who campaigned for the party in all the Assembly and LS seats apart from the CM.

Though there were 40 star campaigners for the party, no leader other than the CM and Pandian campaigned for BJD candidates across the state. Besides, inaccessibility of the CM to even senior party leaders created a perception that Pandian was wielding more power and influencing Naveen in all matters of governance and party organisation.