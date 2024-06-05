Jual scripts yet another win from Sundargarh LS seat

ROURKELA: BJP candidate from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat and former union minister Jual Oram (63) is all set to score his hat-trick victory and overall sixth win after securing an unassailable lead of above 1.38 lakh votes over nearest BJD rival Dilip Tirkey.

As final counting report was pending from the Rajangpur assembly segment Jual had secured above 4.94 lakh votes, while Dilip was at second spot with about 3.55 lakh votes. Congress candidate Janardan Dehury was at third spot with above 2.61 lakh votes.

Jual had polled 55,306 votes from the RN Pali assembly constituency (AC) to secure lead of 16,800 votes over Dilip, while from Rourkela AC he polled 70,420 votes to get lead of about 19,900 votes. In Sundargarh AC Jual bagged a whopping 90,928 votes to take lead of 20,400 votes over Dilip. From Birmitrapur AC, Jual secured 81,200 votes and got a lead of 26,530 votes over Janardan. From Talsara AC Jual bagged 76,480 votes to get lead of 34,900 votes over Janardan. From Bonai AC Jual securing 55,546 votes was 7,400 votes behind Dilip. As reports of the final round of counting was awaited Jual secured 56,662 votes in 20th round of counting.

While Jual was laughing all the way to victory it was heart breaking for the BJD as its desperate hope of winning the Sundargarh LS seat for the first time remained unfulfilled. In 2014 the legendary hockey player Dilip had lost to Jual with a narrow margin of 18,900 votes. The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district is known as a hockey crazy district and the BJD had gambled on Dilip again with the belief that Dilip’s image would sail it to victory.