Jual scripts yet another win from Sundargarh LS seat

ROURKELA: BJP candidate from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat and former union minister Jual Oram (63) is all set to score his hat-trick victory and overall sixth win after securing an unassailable lead of above 1.38 lakh votes over nearest BJD rival Dilip Tirkey.
As final counting report was pending from the Rajangpur assembly segment Jual had secured above 4.94 lakh votes, while Dilip was at second spot with about 3.55 lakh votes. Congress candidate Janardan Dehury was at third spot with above 2.61 lakh votes.
Jual had polled 55,306 votes from the RN Pali assembly constituency (AC) to secure lead of 16,800 votes over Dilip, while from Rourkela AC he polled 70,420 votes to get lead of about 19,900 votes. In Sundargarh AC Jual bagged a whopping 90,928 votes to take lead of 20,400 votes over Dilip. From Birmitrapur AC, Jual secured 81,200 votes and got a lead of 26,530 votes over Janardan. From Talsara AC Jual bagged 76,480 votes to get lead of 34,900 votes over Janardan. From Bonai AC Jual securing 55,546 votes was 7,400 votes behind Dilip. As reports of the final round of counting was awaited Jual secured 56,662 votes in 20th round of counting.
While Jual was laughing all the way to victory it was heart breaking for the BJD as its desperate hope of winning the Sundargarh LS seat for the first time remained unfulfilled. In 2014 the legendary hockey player Dilip had lost to Jual with a narrow margin of 18,900 votes. The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district is known as a hockey crazy district and the BJD had gambled on Dilip again with the belief that Dilip’s image would sail it to victory.
In fact, the BJD government as an advanced poll strategy had invested heavily to set up hockey training centres in all 17 blocks of the district and also co-hosted the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Rourkela city. Through Dilip, a catholic Christian, the BJD tried to corner maximum of the hockey loving tribal population and Christian voters and extensively highlighted the contribution of outgoing BJD Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for hockey in Sundargarh, but all its strategy proved hollow.
Jual extended gratitude to the people of Odisha for ensuring double engine government at the Centre and Odsha.
He said he is happy for his sixth victory and for the victory of BJP candidates from RN Pali and Talsara ACs, adding he is equally sad after the senior BJP leaders Dilip Ray, Kusum Tete and Shankar Oram lost with narrow differences.
Jual said after formation of BJP government in Odisha, the BJP would fulfil its promise of tracing the keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri temple and take action against the guilty persons, ensure justice to chit-fund victims and implement all poll promises.