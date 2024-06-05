Odisha: BJP bags Paradip, Jagatsinghpur, anti-incumbency helps

JAGATSINGHPUR: BJP has scripted history by winning both Paradip and Jagatsinghpur Assembly seats.

The party’s candidate Amarendra Das for Jagatsinghpur and Sampad Swain for Paradip prevailed over heavyweights and caused a stir in the local politics of the region. Das registered his maiden win over BJD’s Prasant Muduli defeating the latter by a margin of 21,683 votes. BJP workers celebrated in Naugaon and Jagatsinghpur to mark Das’ victory who paid homage to Swami Vivekananda’s statue at SVM College in Jagatsinghpur from where he had started his political career.

Das’ triumph was not only over Muduli but also over senior BJD leader Chiranjib Biswal, who had campaigned vigorously against him after recently defecting from Congress. Biswal’s efforts to mobilise Congress votes in favour of BJP ultimately backfired, as the majority of the voters supported Das.

The key factors that led to Das’ victory were anti-incumbency, a wave of support for BJP, votes from Congress supporters and backing from followers of late former minister Bishnu Das. Das attributed his win to strong local support. He thanked state BJP leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, for their support. He said the local populace rejected external leaders like Biswal and Muduli while voting for a man hailing from a humble background. He committed to serving the poor people of his constituency.