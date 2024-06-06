Arrogant BJD in ruins as BJP takes over Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: The BJD office and residences of its leaders in Berhampur city which once brimmed with activity wore a deserted look a day after the party was handed over a shock defeat by the BJP.

Still, people of the district continue to have a special place in their hearts for former chief minister Naveen Patnaik who made Hinjili Assembly segment his electoral home. The district accepted Naveen as its leader when the BJD was formed after the demise of his father, legendary statesman Biju Patanik who was the MP of Aska. A novice in politics, Naveen headed BJD and was fielded from Aska parliamentary seat vacated by his father. Not only did he get elected with a comfortable margin, he also became a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

However, leaders of BJD persuaded Naveen to enter state politics. Naveen resigned and was replaced by Kumudini Patnaik, wife of Ramkrushna Patnaik, one of the founder members of the regional party. In 2000 elections, Naveen chose to contest from Hinjili, a part of Aska parliamentary constituency.

The people of the district without any hesitation elected him and favoured BJD wholeheartedly. Since 2000, Ganjam stood firmly behind Naveen and his party which made a clean sweep in every election. This year too, Naveen was elected but the other leaders of BJD were decimated mercilessly by the all-pervading Modi wave.

Despite being Naveen’s home district, Ganjam remained underdeveloped. Dependent on agriculture, the district does not have irrigation facility. Still people reposed faith in BJD in hope for development.