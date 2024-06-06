BJD dug its own grave in Koraput, wiped out

JEYPORE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has faced a complete wipeout in the tribal-dominated Koraput district, failing to secure any of the five Assembly seats or the Lok Sabha seat. This defeat is being attributed to poor candidate selection and internal dissension within the party.

Out of the five Assembly constituencies—Kotpad, Koraput, Pottangi, Jeypore, and Laxmipur—and the Koraput Lok Sabha seat, the BJD did not win a single seat, forcing the party to introspect on its electoral strategy.

The BJD’s troubles began with the selection of Kausalya Hikaka for the Koraput MP seat, banking on the credentials of her husband, Jhina Hikaka. Despite suggestions to field more active party members, Hikaka, who had been largely inactive since her 2019 defeat, was chosen. This decision did not augur well with party supporters, leading to her loss by a huge margin of 1,47,744 votes to Congress’ Saptagiri Ulaka, who secured 471,393 votes.

BJP candidate, Kaliram Majhi, finished third with 232,514 votes. Ulaka’s victory margin increased dramatically from just 3,613 votes in 2019.

In the Jeypore seat, the BJD selected Indira Nanda, wife of former minister Rabi Nanda, despite internal feedback favouring other candidates. This choice led to dissension within the party and contributed to Indira Nanda’s defeat by Congress’ Tara Prasad Bahinipati, who won by 12,877 votes, marking his third consecutive term.