Jual rejoins stir for deceased RSP staffer’s family members

ROURKELA: After getting re-elected as Sundargarh Lok Sabha member of BJP Jual Oram on Wednesday rejoined the agitation in front of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) demanding compassionate employment for the family of a deceased employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

A week after the death of Budhia Kisan (48), his family refuse to take possession of his body which has been kept at the IGH mortuary since May 30. Sources said after counting of votes was completed on Tuesday, Jual on the day visited the agitation site and sat on ‘dharna’ with others for nearly two hours.

Jual said it is unfortunate that RSP on technical grounds is denying employment on compassionate ground to the family of the deceased employee, adding in past the company had given several jobs on similar grounds.

Budhia, a land guard with the Town Services Department of RSP, was suddenly taken ill and admitted to IGH of RSP on May 30 morning where he died in the next two hours during treatment. The IGH attributed the immediate reason for his death to Cerebrovascular Accident - Intracerebral Hemorrhage or brain-stroke. The final cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy which has not yet conducted due to the agitation.

RSP management sources reiterated there is confusion over the circumstances that led to Kisan’s death. They said a committee is investigating the matter and appropriate decision would be taken after final inquiry report is received.