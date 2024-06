BHUBANESWAR: Day after the BJP won the Assembly elections, party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal sparked a controversy by saying that the state’s health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) will soon be replaced by the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Talking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Samal said BSKY will be replaced by Ayushman Bharat scheme after the new government is formed. “Since BSKY has limited scope, the BJP government will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state as promised earlier. It has a larger scope as compared to BSKY and will benefit around 1.5 crore Odia people staying outside the state,” he said.

This immediately triggered confusion and panic among the beneficiaries across the state as taking cue from the BJP state chief’s statement, some private hospitals and nursing homes empanelled under BSKY stopped admitting patients covered by the scheme apprehending non-payment of bills.

“I had been to a corporate hospital in the city for surgery of my son. The hospital officials refused to admit him under BSKY citing that there is no clarity whether the scheme will continue or not. I have no other option or money to get the surgery done. What will I do now?” Manasi Das, a beneficiary, complained.