Naveen can’t eschew responsibility: Soumya

BHUBANESWAR: Senior leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Wednesday called upon BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to run the party in a democratic manner and play the role of Opposition in an effective manner.

Addressing a media conference here, Patnaik said after 24 years, people of the state have now given mandate for him to sit in the Opposition. “People have voted for him to sit in the Opposition. I think he will play the role of an ideal Opposition,” he added.

Referring to the massive defeat of the BJD in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the former MLA said the chief minister does not want to listen to truth and wants to run the party with the help of slaves. “But the person who thinks truth is a burden does not last in the present political system,” he added. Running a political party with the help of hangers on and slaves lands oneself in such difficulties (the poll debacle), Patnaik said and added that there is still time for a course correction in the BJD so that it can play the role of a good Opposition. “There is need of a strong Opposition in the state and I think the people of the state will cooperate with him in this endeavour,” he added.