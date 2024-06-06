Naveen resigns as Odisha CM, holds meeting with BJD MLAs

BHUBANESWAR: Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, paving way for formation of the 17th Legislative Assembly and a new cabinet.

Thanking the 4.5 crore people of Odisha for giving him a chance to serve them for such a long period of time, he reasserted his firm commitment to continue serving the people of the state.

Naveen’s 25-year-long tenure as the chief minister came to an end following the BJD’s massive defeat in the Assembly elections, results of which were declared on Tuesday. The BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly while the BJD number was restricted to 51. Congress bagged 14 seats.

Later in the evening, Naveen held a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at Naveen Niwas. The first meeting after the election results were announced, however, had a conspicuous absentee - VK Pandian. Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das was present in the meeting. Naveen took charge of the proceedings and interacted with the MLAs. He announced that a committee will be formed to inquire into the causes of the party’s defeat. Another committee will train first-timers on how to participate in Assembly proceedings.