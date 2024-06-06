Odisha: Can BJP govt take oath on June 10 ?

BHUBANESWAR: The possibility of a new BJP government taking oath on June 10 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not happen in view of the caretaker PM taking oath of office on June 8.

Even as June 6 was the date for announcement of a chief minister, the newly-elected members of the party will meet after June 8, sources in the BJP said.During his election campaign in Odisha, the prime minister said he had come to invite people to join the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in the state.

In his first public meeting at Kanisi near Berhampur in Ganjam district, Modi said June 4 was written as the expiry date of the BJD government. He further said the newly-elected members of the Assembly will meet on June 6 to decide their leader of the House and the new chief minister will take oath on June 10. Responding to a query on who will be the next chief minister of Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the party’s Parliamentary board will take a decision on the matter in next two days.

He said the selection of chief minister candidate will be based on the criteria set by the prime minister. An Odia son or daughter will be the next CM to uphold the culture and tradition.

However, another source in the party said the Parliamentary board may meet on June 9 to take a call on the new CM. If that happens, one or two union ministers will be sent to Odisha to have a meeting with the newly-elected members before announcing the name of the CM. The meeting will be just a formality to give the impression that the selection of the leader of the legislature party was unanimous.