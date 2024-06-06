Saltwater crocodile kills man at Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: A 56-year-old man was killed by a saltwater crocodile at Singidi village near Bhitarkanika national park in Kendrapara district on Wednesday.

The half-eaten body of the victim, Sanatan Samal was found on the bank of Kharasrota river in the afternoon. Sources said Sanatan was attacked by the crocodile when he was taking bath in the river in morning. His body was found when locals and family searched for him. Sanatan’s son Subham is in shock by the tragic incident, “It was a tragic incident,” he said.

“The incident has shocked the villagers. Crocodiles have been making their way into several water bodies in the riverside villages. We demand immediate compensation for the bereaved family,” said Debendra Sharma, former MLA of Aul. Sanatan’s family registered a complaint at Rajkanika police station in this regard. Assistant chief conservator of the park Manas Das said the Forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to Sanatan’s family after probe and completion of necessary formalities.

This is the eighth such incident reported from the riverside villages near the national park in just over 10 months. At least 24 deaths have been recorded from the villages in the last 26 months.