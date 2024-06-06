SRC launches probe into Puri firecracker explosion

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday started probe into the Puri firecracker explosion case which claimed 15 lives.

Sahu reached the Special Circuit House in Puri at about 3 pm and inquired about the alleged lapses which led to the tragic mishap. He held a meeting with over 30 people including the Puri collector, SP, fire officer, temple officials and eyewitnesses who shared the details of the mishap.

Sources said the SRC will visit Puri again on Friday to further investigate the matter.

Police claimed Chandan Bhoi, a local, and his associates were bursting firecrackers near Narendra tank on the concluding day of the 21-day Chandan Yatra on May 29. A cracker reportedly went off and landed on a pile of explosives, triggering a blast.

Several people present at the spot including Bhoi suffered severe burn injuries and were taken to different hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Bhoi is a resident of Khandia Bandha Sahi which is located at the extreme end of the tank.

Initial investigation revealed that no permission was obtained to burst the firecrackers. Subsequently, Kumbharpada police registered a suo motu case and arrested five persons in this connection. Bhoi is still undergoing treatment in a hospital.