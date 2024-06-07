BJP will review temple corridor projects, says Jayanarayan Mishra

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-elected MLA from Sambalpur Assembly seat and leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on Thursday said that the BJP government will look into all corruption cases of the previous government and review the heritage development projects.

Talking to mediapersons before leaving for Delhi to attend the BJP parliamentary board meeting, Mishra said massive corruption has been reported in many schemes and projects undertaken by the BJD government. “All the corruption cases be it mining scam, chit fund scam and missing keys of Ratna Bhandar will be investigated and those found guilty will be sent to jail. No one will be spared,” he said.

Alleging large-scale irregularities and misappropriation of funds from the Srimandir Parikrama project and those undertaken at all other important shrines of the state, Mishra said they will be reviewed and audited. Responding to a query on VK Pandian, the trusted aide of Naveen Patnaik, Mishra said, “He will be arrested.”

Claiming that a conspiracy was made to check BJP from coming to power, Mishra said, the ‘evil design’ was demolished and the party stormed to power. “Our priority will be for a developed Odisha. We will implement our election manifesto in toto,” he added.