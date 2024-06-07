Four first time MLAs vow to bring change in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Four Assembly seats in Jagatsinghpur district have first timers all of whom are looking forward to bring positive changes to their respective constituencies.

BJP’s Amrendra Das who won the Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat, defeating BJD’s Prasant Muduli told The New Indian Express he may have been elected to the Assembly for the first but his experience as the chairman of the Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd (OSCDC) would prove beneficial.

Even after 78 years of Independence, residents of Jagatsinghpur and Naugaon blocks are deprived of basic facilities like housing, toilets, drinking water, ration cards, roads, and electricity, he said.

Das plans to form a team with the help of BDOs to identify and support eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes by visiting each panchayat in his constituency. He emphasised it is crucial to fight corruption at the grassroots and ensure proper implementation of government programmes for the benefit of the poor.

Another BJP first-time Sampad Swain had contested in 2019 and lost. This time he emerged victorious by defeating BJD’s Geetanjali Routray. Swain said Paradip has traditionally been a stronghold of BJD, with former minister late Damodar Rout dominating the seat. The defeat of Sambit Routray signifies people’s mandate against family politics and corruption. Swain pledged to fight corruption and develop Paradip port, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a ‘double engine’ government at both state and Centre.