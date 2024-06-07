IIM-Sambalpur offers dual-degree doctoral programme

SAMBALPUR: Premier B-School, IIM Sambalpur has invited applications for admission to the first batch of dual-degree doctoral programme. The Executive PhD and DBA Programme (2024-27) has been launched in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France.

The three-year dual-degree programme has been designed specifically for working professionals to foster advanced academic qualifications and innovation with a unique pathway to pursue a doctoral degree without disrupting their careers. The last date for submission of applications along with the CV, self-attested academic credentials, and statement of purpose is June 15.

Director, IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Executive PhD and DBA programme for working professionals is meant to equip students with sophisticated research methodologies following global standards. The programme is for working professionals who aspire to become global subject experts. It enables industry executives in transitioning to research-oriented careers, whether in academic institutions or research positions within the public and private sectors.”