IIM-Sambalpur offers dual-degree doctoral programme

SAMBALPUR: Premier B-School, IIM Sambalpur has invited applications for admission to the first batch of dual-degree doctoral programme. The Executive PhD and DBA Programme (2024-27) has been launched in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France.
The three-year dual-degree programme has been designed specifically for working professionals to foster advanced academic qualifications and innovation with a unique pathway to pursue a doctoral degree without disrupting their careers. The last date for submission of applications along with the CV, self-attested academic credentials, and statement of purpose is June 15.
Director, IIM-S, Mahadeo Jaiswal said, “Executive PhD and DBA programme for working professionals is meant to equip students with sophisticated research methodologies following global standards. The programme is for working professionals who aspire to become global subject experts. It enables industry executives in transitioning to research-oriented careers, whether in academic institutions or research positions within the public and private sectors.”
The programme uses a hybrid delivery model, requiring students to attend face-to-face classes for at least three days at IIM Sambalpur or Delhi campus and two weeks of face-to-face classes at the Bordeaux campus in France. Additionally, students can participate in a three-day Academic Writing Workshop at Cambridge University (UK).
The eligibility criteria include at least five years of professional experience with a post-graduate degree along with a relevant master’s degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution. The candidate should have strong academic credentials in terms of GPA scores and relevant achievements or honours. This apart, proficiency in the language of instruction, typically English, is necessary for intensive academic study, research, and communication. Similarly, clear research interests or topics within management or related fields, with the ability to articulate research goals and potential academic contributions.
For admission, candidates will be shortlisted based on their eligibility criteria for personal interview round. Subsequently, merit list will be prepared based on resume and personal interview. The candidates can find more details on the official website of the institution.