Naveen Patnaik reviews poll loss as VK Pandian leaves for Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD president Naveen Patnaik reviewed the party’s poll debacle for the second consecutive day on Thursday, bureaucrat-turned-politician and his trusted aide VK Pandian headed to New Delhi.

Pandian has been absent from review meetings convened by the BJD supremo at Naveen Nivas for the last two days. He has also not given any statement on the party’s poll debacle either. The former bureaucrat, who used to be by the side of Naveen at all times, is missing from party activities since the poll results were out.

Meanwhile, BJD national spokesperson and RS member Sasmit Patra clarified that Pandian has left for New Delhi on the direction of the party president for some work assigned by him. “All speculations about the BJD leader should be stopped. There is no rule or provision to inform the media about visits of leaders of political parties to any place."

After the review meeting, BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said finding out reasons behind the defeat and putting the blame on any leader or issue was the internal affair of the party. He said Naveen was always the supreme leader of BJD and it is his prerogative to decide who will attend the meeting. “The BJD is being run on the direction of the party supremo always,” he asserted.