Odisha: Mayurbhanj BJP celebrates clean sweep with massive rally

The rally, marked by jubilant celebrations, commenced from Grand Road near Haribaldevjew Temple and culminated near the Baripada auditorium. The town echoed with DJ music as party workers and candidates expressed their excitement and energy following their electoral success.

In the 2019 election, the BJD had captured two seats in the district, while the BJP secured seven.

However, in 2024, the BJP achieved a comprehensive victory, winning all nine Assembly constituencies and the Lok Sabha seat.

Naba Charan Majhi won the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat for the BJP by a substantial margin of 219,334 votes, receiving 585,971 votes against BJD heavyweight Sudam Marandi’s 366,637 votes.

Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, who won from Morada constituency, emphasised that the victory was a testament to the voters’ power.

He highlighted that the success of the BJP candidates was due to the voters’ blessings and extended his gratitude to them.

Criticising the BJD government, he alleged, “BJP workers, politicians, and voters had been marginalised by officers and a non-Odia individual during the BJD’s 25-year rule. The IAS and IPS officers had disrespected BJP politicians, with the district administrations obstructing the approval of Local Area Development Funds for BJP legislators”.

He asserted that the voters’ preference for the BJP was driven by the promise of clean and effective governance.

Prominent BJP figures Sanatan Bijuli (Badasahi), Bhadav Hansdah (Saraskana), Sanjali Murmu (Bangiriposi), and Prakash Soren (Baripada), joined the celebrations.