Action shifts to Delhi for Odisha Chief Minister's selection

Apart from working out details of the council of ministers, sources said the BJP parliamentary board is likely to take a call on the new chief minister of Odisha. BJP state unit chief Manmohan Samal and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayana Mishra, both members of the BJP parliamentary board, are already in the national capital.

“The meeting of the legislators in Bhubaneswar will be a mere formality, as it would be attended by two Central observers who will announce the name decided and approved by the parliamentary board of the party,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Amit Shah had a meeting with BJP chief Nadda in Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day, newly elected MLA from Kuchinda, Rabi Narayan Nayak, said a meeting of all elected legislators of the party has been convened in the state capital on Saturday. “As announced by state president Manmohan Samal, BJP’s parliamentary board will decide on the chief minister. The BJP legislature party will approve the name decided by the parliamentary board at its meeting on Saturday,” Nayak said. Nayak is stated to have left for Delhi after the briefing of the media.

All the MPs and some MLAs who are in the national capital also had dinner at the official residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The BJP created history by ending the 24-year-long rule of Naveen Patnaik by winning 78 Assembly seats in the 147-member Assembly and sweeping 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats.