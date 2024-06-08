Naveen comes to Pandian's defence, calls him a person of integrity and honesty

BHUBANESWAR: Outgoing Chief Minister and BJD boss Naveen Patnaik on Saturday threw his weight behind VK Pandian, his close aide, who has been receiving massive flak for the party’s shocking loss in the just-concluded elections.

Naveen said the criticism of Pandian for the party’s electoral debacle is unfair. He praised the bureaucrat-turned-politician for his work in the administration as well as in the BJD.

"It has come to my notice about criticism of Pandian. This is unfortunate," said Naveen here at his residence.

Pandian, who constantly figured in the BJD and government affairs in the past, has stayed away from media ever since the election results were declared. He was not seen during the meetings Naveen has been conducting to review the poll debacle. Pandian was last spotted travelling to New Delhi.