In Opposition space for first time, Naveen Patnaik may rethink BJD’s 'equidistance' strategy

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha elections, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik may have to revisit his strategy of maintaining an equal distance from the NDA and INDIA bloc at the national level.

Left with no representation in the Lok Sabha after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of BJP, the BJD has started exploring ways to rebuild the party. Naveen himself held meetings with party’s elected as well as defeated leaders in the last two days. Since he will also be in the Opposition leader’s space for the first time, the regional outfit will have to devise its political positioning to attack the BJP.

Will this prompt the party to change its 'equidistance' stance and support the INDIA bloc in Parliament? In this context, the Delhi visit of BJD leader and Naveen's close aide VK Pandian has assumed significance.

Sources said Pandian is likely to meet leaders of both NDA and INDIA bloc at New Delhi. But there has been no formal announcement by the BJD in this regard. During the last decade, the BJD supported the BJP-led NDA at the Centre though it was not formally a part of the coalition. All the critical legislations of the BJP-led NDA had the BJD’s backing.