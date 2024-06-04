No last hurrah for Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: Far away from the electoral cacophony of the coastal Odisha, Kantabanji was supposed to be the great poll strategy of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) this election.

By fielding party chief Naveen Patnaik from the small Kantabanji Assembly segment, the ruling party wanted to make a statement and checkmate the Modi tsunami using Naveen’s political pull in a region where the BJP enjoyed considerable sway.

It was a tried and tested formula. Bijepur had worked in2019, why would not Kantabanji? What was meant to be the gentle political giant’s last hurrah in the state politics proved to be Naveen’s Waterloo.

And it came at the hands of a little known BJP candidate Laxman Bag. The 48-year-old defeated the BJD boss by a margin of 16,321 votes in what eventually was Naveen’s first ever electoral defeat ever since he took a plunge into politics as a political greenhorn in 1997, reluctant to step into his legendary father Biju Patnaik’s big shoes.