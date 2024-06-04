Saffron surge sweeps away BJD government after 24 years in Odisha

By noon, it was clear that the saffron party had pulled off a miracle by its own standards.

The party had secured a majority and positioned itself to form the next government. In stark contrast, the BJD, which has dominated Odisha politics for nearly two decades, was well below the majority with the Congress winning a handful of seats.

The party was dealt its biggest setback as BJD supremo and the Chief Minister lost one of the two seats he contested in this election. Naveen Patnaik was defeated by BJP’s Laxman Bag in Kantabanji with a margin of over 16,000 votes. The Chief Minister won in his stronghold, but there too, the victory margin was reduced to a mere 3,000 odd from tens of thousands in the past five elections.

On its part, the BJP did suffer a couple of shocks with its state president Manmohan Samal being defeated by BJD's Byomkesh Ray, the sitting MLA from the constituency. Samal was credited for convincing the BJP's central leadership to drop the idea of forging an alliance with the BJD and going solo in this election.

Winning only 23 Assembly seats against the 112 of BJD in 2019 elections, the BJP stormed into the BJD bastions in coastal, central and southern Odisha. The saffron surge was so strong that it knocked down most of the BJD veterans including long-time ministers who could not even put up a fight with the newcomers.

A moribund Congress, however, improved its position marginally. The fate of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattanayak, who is contesting from Nuapada, was similar to BJP president Samal. He lost to BJD minister Rajendra Prasad Dholakia.