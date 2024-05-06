I am happy to be the punching bag for BJP: VK Pandian

It was ‘Apana Mane Khusi Ta’ last time. This election, it has become ‘Naveen Patnaik Bhala Ki’. After almost 25 years, why does Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik feel the need to ask the people this? His popularity has by no means diminished. Is it because the Opposition has made VK Pandian its sole target. Is this an attempt to shift the narrative back to Naveen Patnaik?

This is his (Naveen’s) way of connecting with people. He has these one-liners which click. He wanted to respond because the Opposition is targeting the successful schemes apart from me. Mission Shakti, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, KALIA - all these schemes they are saying are not useful. Since the Opposition is criticising his schemes, the CM wanted to respond. Let the people tell. It takes the narrative back to development, linking it to Naveen Babu. He is not asking if he is good or bad but linking the development initiatives with him and then with the symbol of the party. He is the link between the government and the people. He gets response in electric waves.

Why do you think the BJP changed its poll pitch, nationally as well as in the state?

I think the BJP leadership changed the track nationally after the first phase when the voter turnout was not up to its expectation. It might have sensed that it was not doing as well as it would have wanted to. In the state, the BJP realised its attack on popular schemes like BSKY had boomeranged. They were forced to change the narrative to ‘outsider’ and targeted me. I was the easy target but I am happy to be the punching bag for the BJP.

That the BJD and BJP were very close to stitching a pre-poll alliance is certain. As it did not happen, is there a possibility of post-poll arrangement with the BJD joining NDA and BJP joining govt here?

Right now, we are in the middle of an election and our only priority is Naveen Babu getting 3/4th majority in the state Assembly and performing very well in the Lok Sabha. This is the only target. We are neither diverted nor distracted by anything else, like Arjuna was focused on the bird’s eye.