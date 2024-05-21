Interview | What PM Modi has said is going to happen: Dharmendra Pradhan

It is also being said that the BJP shifted focus to Odisha after the first phase polls when it sensed that its performance was not up to expectations in other parts of the country. It now wants to compensate the losses from states like Odisha.

Don’t look at it from Odisha’s perspective. BJP is a pan-India party. PM Narendra Modi has worked as hard in Odisha as he did in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the North East. BJP does not ignore any state. If you look at the recent history, between 1989 and 2014, alliance politics dominated the electoral discourse. The BJP received absolute majority in 2014 because of its organisational strength, clarity of political agenda and strong leadership. In 2019, BJP’s numbers surpassed 300 and the NDA went past 350. This time, we are looking at 400 and will achieve it. In this, Odisha was as much a priority state last time as it is today.

You and other senior party leaders recently held a press conference saying the chief minister was held captive and his video messages were deepfakes.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is an astute political leader. But, you should see his speeches now and subsequent video releases. He has been the CM for five terms and should not depend on the coterie which has malafide intention to capture Odisha and subvert our pride. A gang of four has taken over the state’s administration. Since this cartel knows nothing about Odisha, it peddles lies. I welcome their response to the prime minister’s speeches but for the sake of opposing the PM, they just push untruth. The demand for seeking classical status for Odissi music is a clear example because no such provision exists in the country. The coterie is making the CM write factually incorrect letters which are palpable signs of governance collapse. That’s why I am saying the CM is not in control and held captive. Let the state decide if they want such a leader.

I have full respect for the Chief Minister. My relationship with Naveen Babu is much older than what his coterie thinks and the CM knows that too. I will speak out aloud on critical issues of the state because it is my responsibility towards the people. I am in the opposition and it’s my stated duty. Let them call me names for this.

As BJP’s face in Odisha, you have been instrumental in giving the party a strong base in last 10 years. You also are a lead campaigner. This time, you are rarely seen outside Sambalpur LS constituency ever since your candidature has been announced. The BJD says it has tactically and successfully bound you to Sambalpur by putting up Pranab Prakash Das against you. How do you respond to this?

They were free to field whosoever they wanted. It’s their choice. The whole claim of tactics is absurd. I am grateful to my party for nominating me from Sambalpur. It is not a fight between two individuals. This election is a battle of ideologies, ideas and commitment to protect the future. We have our ideas, commitment, policies and programmes and we are taking them to the people of Odisha. I have been able to take PM Ujjwala Yojana to 54-55 lakh households in the state. Half of the households got LPG connections due to our scheme. As many as 34 lakh dwelling units have been set up under PM Awas Yojana and we made available Central assistance of Rs 18 lakh crore in last 10 years. We are taking all these to people apart from our manifesto for the state.