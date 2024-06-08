Three-day Odia film festival kicks off

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) kicked off in the state capital on Friday with the screening of two Odia classics and as many award-winning films.

Organised by Bhubaneswar Film Circle, the festival was inaugurated in presence of National School of Drama director Chitta Tripathy, filmmakers Prashant Nanda, Ketan Mehta, Deepa Sahi and AK Bir.

On the first day, classics like ‘Maya Miriga’ (The Mirage, 1984) and ‘Chha Mana Atha Guntha’ (1986) were screened along with late Manmohan Mahapatra’s ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’, national award-winning film ‘Hello Arsi’ by late Sambit Mohanty and ‘Remembering Pramod Pati’. A total of 15 award-winning Odia films like ‘Sala Budhar Badla’, ‘Dhauli Express’, ‘Shuka Asuchi’ and ‘Jianta Bhuta’ will be screened during the three-day festival.

Apart from the screenings, there would be two master classes on acting and script writing to be conducted by popular Bollywood filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and director Amit Roy on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The festival will also unveil a bilingual scholarly publication ‘Odia Cinema@90,’ showcasing edited articles on different facets of the Odia Film industry celebrating its voyage since 1936. Bhubaneswar Film Circle is helmed by a group of film directors, scriptwriters and other stakeholders in the Odia film industry.