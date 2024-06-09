After ‘Manthan’, FHF restores Odia classic ‘Maya Miriga’

BHUBANESWAR: Iconic Odia film ‘Maya Miriga’, the original reels of which were left to rot in a warehouse, has been restored by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

The foundation, which recently restored veteran Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’, began work on Nirad Mohapatra’s ‘Maya Miriga’ three years back and the restoration was completed last month. The film is now being readied to be premiered at the Il Cinema Ritrovato (Cinema Rediscovered) Festival in Bologna, Italy, on June 27. The prestigious film festival showcases restored works from cinematographic archives and film laboratories across the world.

‘Maya Miriga’, Mohapatra’s first and only feature film, revolves around the gradual and irreversible process of disintegration in a middle-class joint family living in a small town in Odisha. Considered a classic milestone in the history of Indian cinema in general and Odia cinema in particular, it was released in 1984 and went on to win the Best National Film award and was selected for screening at the ‘critics week’ of Cannes film festival then. Terming the film as a ‘forgotten gem’, filmmaker and founder-director of the foundation, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said its restoration was important because losing it would have meant losing a precious part of Indian film heritage.