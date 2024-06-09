Case against BJD leader on charges of Rs 17 lakh fraud

BARIPADA: Rairangpur police have launched an investigation into a cheating case involving BJD leader Ratikanta Parichha, accused of defrauding Rs 17 lakh from a senior medicine specialist under the pretext of securing a promotion to the position of medical superintendent.

The complaint was filed by the sub-divisional medical officer (SDMO) and senior medicine specialist at Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital Dr Sagar Chandra Naik.

Dr Naik stated that he came into contact with Parichha in 2018 while working at the hospital.

During discussions about medical service, Parichha assured him of a promotion to hospital superintendent and allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh for the same. Dr. Naik reportedly paid Parichha Rs 17 lakh in two installments, Rs 10 lakh initially and Rs 7 lakh later.

Despite his promotion to senior medicine specialist and then to SDMO by seniority, Dr Naik did not receive the promised promotion to medical superintendent. When he inquired, Parichha allegedly gave false assurances and later refused to return the money, claiming it had been distributed to the minister, health secretary, and other senior officials.

On Saturday, Dr Naik lodged a complaint at the Rairangpur Town police station against Parichha.