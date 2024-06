CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has held that crypto currency is not money as per Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and investments made by public in it cannot partake the nature of deposit within the meaning of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

The single judge bench of Justice Sasikanta Mishra gave the ruling while granting bail to two persons accused of duping people of their hard-earned money by operating a ponzi/multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme in the name of a fake crypto currency company. “Mere dealing in crypto currency cannot be treated as illegal in any manner. Hence, it cannot be treated as offence under the OPID Act,” Justice Mishra ruled.

The accused were allegedly involved in targeting private individuals and luring them to invest in crypto currency - Yes World Token by creating a trust wallet for getting higher returns by building a network of members. Then investors were asked to add further members on payment of interest or bonus which is expected to increase corresponding to the number of members added by them.