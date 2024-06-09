Despite BJD’s loss, Naveen’s popularity remains unscathed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite BJD’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s remains as popular as ever among the masses.

The outpouring of sympathy from people across all age groups, women in particular, for the state’s longest serving and most popular chief minister has not stopped even after his party faced a debacle in the recently concluded elections. At the ground, while some feel the 77-year-old leader was a ‘statesman’ who never resorted to any ugly personal attacks or hate speeches, a rarity in the current political landscape, many recall his contribution in taking the state - which was otherwise infamous for poverty and backwardness - to the world stage. In fact, more than BJD’s defeat, Naveen losing the chief minister post has struck an emotional chord with women and youth voters.

“I belong to the generation that grew up seeing Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister. It is hard to believe that someone else will be at the helm of the state now but Naveenji’s legacy and leadership are immortal,” said Preetinanda Samal, a 42-year-old school teacher of Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, a student of Rama Devi Women’s University Ananya Routray said Naveen was a more a statesman than a political leader . “I have never seen him use a hate word against any Opposition leader. The new chief minister has a mammoth task of matching up to the high benchmarks set by Naveen,” she said.