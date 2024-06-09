Dhenkanal records highest 239 elephants in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The All Odisha Elephant Census 2024 by the Forest department has revealed presence of around 239 jumbos in Dhenkanal forest division, the highest in the state this year. While 57 of them are adult tuskers, around 74 are mature female jumbos.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sumit Kar said the number includes the floating population which comes to around 50 to 60. Since Dhenkanal borders Keonjhar, Cuttack, Athagarh, Satkosia and Angul forest divisions, these elephants keep moving to and from these areas all throughout the year especially during the crop harvesting season, he said.

“Besides, dense forests, healthy habitat and availability of adequate water bodies across the division contribute to the rising elephant population in Dhenkanal. The jumbos are mostly attracted to the area owing to presence of palm and mango trees and cashew plantations,” the DFO said.

The population of elephants is particularly more in Hindol, Kapilash and Dhenkanal Sadar ranges. “Keeping in mind the frequent man-elephant conflicts in this division, the Forest department has initiated several measures to mitigate the issue. Elaborate arrangements are being made to accommodate the growing number of jumbos safely,” he said.

Comprising eight forest ranges, Dhenkanal had reported 169 elephants in 2017.