Have patience for two more days to know about new chief minister of Odisha: State BJP chief

BHUBANESWAR: As the question lingers over who will be the new chief minister of Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Saturday added to the suspense by not divulging anything on the composition of the first saffron party government here.
On his return from Delhi, Samal asked mediapersons to wait for two more days to get a clear picture.
Samal who had gone to Delhi along with former leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra to attend the joint meeting of newly-elected members of parliament of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, however, said that the first BJP chief minister of Odisha will take oath on June 10 as announced earlier.
“The oath-taking ceremony of the CM of BJP government will be held on Monday evening at Janata Maidan. The exact time of the ceremony has not been finalised. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the programme, we will let you know about the time and other details as and when we are informed by our central party,” Samal said.
On the CM face and the number of ministers to take oath, Samal said, “The BJP parliamentary board will take a decision on it. You have to wait till the decision is taken and a formal announcement is made.”
Samal refused to comment on him being a front-runner for the top post, Samal said, “First of all, I am not in the race for chief minister and I don’t feel the need to comment. I am a small worker of the party and and contributed my might in a very small way. The entire credit for this stupendous success goes to lakhs of booth-level workers, the untiring campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues and CMs of our states. Above all, the people of the state who were actually fighting this election made this possible.”
He said there had been discussions on the state in his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda during his two-day stay in Delhi.
Interestingly, even as Mishra said the newly-elected legislators of the party are likey to meet on Sunday to elect their leader in the Assembly, Samal said no decision has been taken yet about the legislature party meeting.
Meanwhile, preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are continuing in full swing at Janata Maidan here.