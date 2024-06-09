Have patience for two more days to know about new chief minister of Odisha: State BJP chief

BHUBANESWAR: As the question lingers over who will be the new chief minister of Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Saturday added to the suspense by not divulging anything on the composition of the first saffron party government here.

On his return from Delhi, Samal asked mediapersons to wait for two more days to get a clear picture.

Samal who had gone to Delhi along with former leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra to attend the joint meeting of newly-elected members of parliament of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, however, said that the first BJP chief minister of Odisha will take oath on June 10 as announced earlier.

“The oath-taking ceremony of the CM of BJP government will be held on Monday evening at Janata Maidan. The exact time of the ceremony has not been finalised. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the programme, we will let you know about the time and other details as and when we are informed by our central party,” Samal said.

On the CM face and the number of ministers to take oath, Samal said, “The BJP parliamentary board will take a decision on it. You have to wait till the decision is taken and a formal announcement is made.”