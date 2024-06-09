Two NIT-R interns drown in Odisha's Brahmani river, 3 rescued

ROURKELA: Two students participating in a summer internship at the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) drowned in the Brahmani river near Vedvyas temple on Saturday afternoon. Three other students were rescued.

NIT-R registrar Rohan Dhiman identified the deceased as Rajat Sahu from Balasore district and Samiran Sukumar Nayak from Bhubaneswar, both BTech students at Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT). The incident occurred during a pleasure trip to Vedvyas.

A group of six students from SUIIT, VSS University of Technology (VSSUT), and SOA University (SOAU) were at NIT-R for Summer Internship programme 2024. They went visiting a temple and were subsequently taking a bath in the river when the mishap occurred, he further informed.

Rajat and Samiran drowned while two male and one female student were rescued by locals. Another female student, who stayed out of the water, fell ill from shock.

The rescued students, identified as Abhilipsa Pradhan and Baishnu Devi of VSSUT, Sambedan Sahoo of SUIIT, and Tapan Patra of SOAU, are stable and admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).