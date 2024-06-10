Odisha: Attendants get training to help perform ECG in SCB Medical College and Hospital

CUTTACK: Authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) have trained at least 14 attendants of patients to assist in performing Electrocardiogram (ECG) tests. These attendants, comprising both males and females, will be engaged on an outsourcing basis.

The decision to train the attendants was taken after the owner of a private pathology unit was caught red-handed while he was conducting ECG test of patients in the Old Medicine Ward by impersonating as a technician of SCB MCH on May 9. He was also reportedly taking `550 per test from the patients.

The incident led the hospital authorities to inspect all the 14 units of Medicine department. During inspection, it was found that seven ECG machines were lying unused. Surprisingly, the seals of these new machines were found intact. The hospital authorities also found that the nursing officers were reluctant to apply the gel on patients for the ECG tests.

In a bid to tide over the crisis, the authorities decided to select attendants of patients and train them to assist in performing the tests. Accordingly, 14 attendants having educational qualifications of Plus II and above were selected and trained by Head of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department Prof Manoj Patnaik on handling the ECG machines and preparing reports for doctors.

A senior doctor said the move would help patients avail the test reports instantly. Besides, they would not have to depend on private facilities for ECG tests.