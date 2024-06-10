Odisha's Sundargarh district celebrates Jual Oram’s induction in Modi 3.0

ROURKELA: Jubilation marked the oath-taking of Sundargarh MP Jual Oram as a cabinet minister in the Modi Government 3.0 on Sunday evening.

BJP supporters watched the swearing-in ceremony on television, responding with applause and dancing in joy. President of BJP’s Panposh organisational district, Latika Patnaik, expressed pride in Oram’s appointment, highlighting it as a significant moment for Sundargarh.

She noted that PM Modi’s commitment to Odisha’s development would be bolstered by Oram’s role in the cabinet. Celebrations are planned upon Oram’s return to the district.

In the recent 18th Lok Sabha elections, Oram secured a decisive victory over his BJD rival, Dilip Tirkey, with a margin exceeding 1.38 lakh votes. This marks Oram’s sixth win from the Sundargarh LS seat since 1998, including two hat-trick victories.

Oram’s political career includes his appointment as the first tribal affairs minister in 1999 under the then AB Vajpayee prime ministership, and his role as tribal affairs minister in Modi Government 1.0 in 2014, when he was the only BJP LS member from Odisha.