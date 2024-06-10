Tight security in place for new Odisha Chief Minister’s swearing-in event

BHUBANESWAR : Even as the swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12 (Wednesday), Commissionerate Police put in place necessary security arrangements for the grand event which will be held at Janata Maidan of the city.

Sources said at least four police control rooms will be set up at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), along the route, at the venue Janata Maidan and Mayfair Hotel where many VVIPs attending the event are expected to stay.

Police will monitor law and order and traffic situation from two existing control rooms, at the Commissionerate Police headquarters and state secretariat. As per information, one IG rank officer, 13 to 14 SP rank officers and over 70 platoons of police force will be deployed to ensure the event passes off smoothly.

Commissionerate Police has already held discussions with the Special Protection Group in this regard. This apart, police are coordinating with other agencies like NSG and CRPF which provide security to VVIPs as many of them are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister.

A senior police official said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of six to seven BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the event.

“Besides, a large gathering of more than 30,000 people including MLAs and MPs is likely. The security and traffic arrangements are ready but they will be finalised after receiving all the details of the event and the names of the guests attending it,” he informed.

The PM is also slated to take out a roadshow on his way to the venue which will necessitate further restrictions on traffic movement besides security measures along the route from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan.

A senior police officer said though tentative security arrangements have been made, the final police deployment and traffic diversions will be decided after receiving details of the new chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony.