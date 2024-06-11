Naveen likely to be LoP, no decision yet on his deputy

BHUBANESWAR: Even as it is certain that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will be the next Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, a role which he will play for the first time in his long political career, the party is yet to decide the name of his deputy in the House to manage the day-to-day affairs.

Though a majority of the senior leaders of BJD have lost the Assembly election, some withstood the saffron surge and were elected to the House. Sources said one of them will be elected as the deputy of the party supremo. The meeting of the BJD legislature party, where Naveen will be elected as the leader, is likely to be held next week.