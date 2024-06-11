SRC confirms 41 sunstroke deaths in Odisha in last 3 months

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Relief Commissioner’s office on Monday confirmed that 41 people in the state have died of sunstroke since March.

At least 159 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths occurred between March 1 and June 9 from across districts of which eight were reported in the last 72 hours, the SRC office said. While reason behind the death of 45 persons was not due to sunstroke, 73 cases are pending inquiry at the district level.

Meanwhile, in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast of a gradual rise in maximum day temperature by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius during the next five days, the SRC office has directed collectors to closely monitor the sweltering condition in their respective districts. Thereafter, no large change in maximum day temperature is expected in the state.

The collectors have been directed to advise people on taking precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm. The met office has forecast heatwave in parts of the state for the next four days.