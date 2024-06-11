SRC confirms 41 sunstroke deaths in Odisha in last 3 months
BHUBANESWAR: The Special Relief Commissioner’s office on Monday confirmed that 41 people in the state have died of sunstroke since March.
At least 159 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths occurred between March 1 and June 9 from across districts of which eight were reported in the last 72 hours, the SRC office said. While reason behind the death of 45 persons was not due to sunstroke, 73 cases are pending inquiry at the district level.
Meanwhile, in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast of a gradual rise in maximum day temperature by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius during the next five days, the SRC office has directed collectors to closely monitor the sweltering condition in their respective districts. Thereafter, no large change in maximum day temperature is expected in the state.
The collectors have been directed to advise people on taking precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm. The met office has forecast heatwave in parts of the state for the next four days.
Heatwave is likely to occur in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Nuapada, Balangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh and Jharsuguda districts on Tuesday. Hot and humid weather may prevail in Cuttack, Puri and three other districts during the period.
On the day, a few places recorded above normal maximum day temperature. Baripada recorded 42 degree C, which was above normal by 6.3 degree C, Balasore 40.5 degree C (+6.1 degree C), Phulbani 38.9 degree C (+5.7 degree C) and Keonjhar 39.9 degree C (+5.6 degree C).
Twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also recorded above normal maximum day temperature on the day. The capital recorded 39.2 degree C (+3.2 degree C) and neighbouring Cuttack 39.8 degree C (+4.4 degree C). Nuapada sizzled at 44 degree C and was the hottest across the state. Weather experts attributed the heatwave and hot/humid conditions to northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the state.
KILLER HEAT
159 suspected sunstroke deaths in March 1-June 9 period
73 cases pending inquiry at district level
Collectors asked to monitor the sweltering condition in dists
Heatwave alert in 10 districts on Tuesday
Twin city recorded above normal maximum day temperature on Monday