BSF unearths Maoist dump in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: In an operation, the Border Security Forces (BSF) 2nd Battalion based in Tulsi village uncovered a Maoist cache hidden in a rock cavity at the foothills of Tulsi Mountain Reserve Forest, near Kirmiti village under Mathili police jurisdiction.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF troops conducted an intensive search operation that led to the discovery of the cache including an array of explosive materials and other items like a 1.5 kg steel tiffin IED (1 litre), 300 gram of explosive gun powder, a Maoist uniform, a solar plate with wire, flexible wire, and other materials, stated a release by BSF sector headquarters on Tuesday.

The BSF has been conducting operations in the heavily Naxal-affected district of Malkangiri. These operations are expected to disrupt Maoist strategies and dampen their morale, the release further stated.

Previously, the area was under heavy Maoist influence, with militants often storing IEDs, arms, and bomb-making materials in isolated locations for use against security forces and police.

The BSF’s operations and extensive control in Malkangiri are aimed at neutralising these threats.

Further combing and search operations will continue to ensure the safety of both security forces and local inhabitants, the release added.