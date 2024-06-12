Mohan Charan Majhi’s incredible political journey from sarpanch to Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: From a sarpanch of Raikala gram panchayat in the backward district of Keonjhar to the first BJP chief minister of Odisha, the journey has been incredible for CM designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

An RSS member from his student days, 53-year-old Majhi started his political career as the sarpanch of Raikala in 1992 and continued in the post till 1997. Chhotray Majhi, a close associate of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, a member of his cabinet and Majhi’s distant relative, had helped the CM designate in his initial period.

After his stint in grassroots politics, Majhi joined as a Guruji in Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Jhumpura in Keonjhar in 1997. He continued teaching for three years till 2000 when the BJP gave him a ticket to contest from Keonjhar Sadar Assembly seat.

In 2000, the alliance between BJD and BJP was forged. Keonjhar was allocated to the BJP in the seat-sharing deal between the two alliance partners. Though Jogendra Naik was the BJP MLA from Keonjhar from 1995 to 2000, the BJP was in search of a new face to replace the sitting legislator.

During this period, the BJP leadership spotted Majhi, a young man with RSS background and a teacher in the Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir. Since then, there was no looking back for him. From 2000, he won from Keonjhar for two consecutive times. He was defeated twice in 2009 and 2014 but continued his work at the grassroots level.